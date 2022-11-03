Mosquito-borne illnesses advisory issued in Martin Co.

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is behind the large outbreaks of Zika virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. On Friday, July 29, 2016, Florida said four Zika infections in the Miami area are likely the first caused by mosquito bites in the continental U.S. All previous U.S. cases have been linked to outbreak countries. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Residents in Martin County are advised to take extra precautions against mosquitos.

This advisory comes after the Florida Department of Health in Martin County said Thursday that West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses were identified in sentinel chicken flocks.

Mosquito control conducts routine testing for mosquito-borne viruses using chicken flocks in various areas of the county.

Health officials said that currently there are no suspected or confirmed human cases of these viruses in the county. However, the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

Residents and visitors are reminded to take basic precautions to help limit their exposure to mosquitoes.

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying

  • Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected
  • Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used
  • Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week
  • Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water
  • Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use

Cover skin with clothing or repellent

  • Clothing: Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present
  • Repellent: Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing
  • Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective
  • Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house

  • Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios

