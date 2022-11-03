Police issue warning to trespasser at Mar-a-Lago, authorities say

Palm Beach police on Thursday issued a warning to a trespasser at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, authorities said.

According to Capt. Will Rothrock, the Palm Beach Police Department received a "routine trespass complaint" just after 8 a.m. about a man refusing to leave the property, located at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard.

Police dispatch notes said the man was near the "south gate" to Mar-a-Lago on Southern Boulevard.

Rothrock said Palm Beach police responded and gave the man a written trespassing warning. He then left the area by going over the Southern Bridge.

WPTV Chopper 5 flew over Mar-a-Lago around 10 a.m., but did not see any law enforcement activity.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video over Mar-a-Lago

Chopper 5 video of Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach, Nov. 3, 2022

It's unclear if Trump was inside Mar-a-Lago when the incident occurred. However, his personal plane bearing the "Trump" logo on the side could be seen at Palm Beach International Airport near West Palm Beach on Thursday morning.

The plane of former President Donald Trump at Palm Beach International Airport, Nov. 3, 2022.

According to a news release, Trump will hold a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Miami at 5 p.m. Sunday to support U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, in his re-election bid.

