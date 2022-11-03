Riviera Beach approves contract for new fire station

Riviera Beach city leaders announced Wednesday evening that the city will have a new fire station.

The decision comes after the City Council made an agreement with Kaufman Lynn Construction, Inc. to design and construct Fire Station 87 in its existing location.

The new fire station will cost approximately $18.5 million and is expected to be constructed in 24 months.

According to the city, the station will also serve as the City's Emergency Operations Center during emergencies.

During construction, the temporary Station 87 will be located on the southwest corner of Blue Heron Boulevard and Avenue H West.

