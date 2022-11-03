Riviera Beach student honored for saving family from house fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A student is being hailed a hero after saving a family a from a house fire in Riviera Beach.

On Garden Road in Palm Beach County there lies a second chance for kids. It's called Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement School.

It's nestled amongst warehouses and if it didn't have its signage, you probably wouldn't notice it.

But within the walls, hallways and classrooms, there's a hero.

"Late at night like I'd say 11, 12 o'clock at night, that's when I heard screams," Jahere Robinson said.

Robinson, with fire extinguisher in hand, helped put out a fast-moving house fire.

"It was from the stove, connected to the wall, the roof, almost to the attic, which could've caused the whole house and the people in there to not you know..." he said.

As a result of his efforts, Robinson was honored by the city of Riviera Beach with their first ever "Community Heroes Award."

"Felt good, felt good," he said.

Not only did he receive an award, but the fire department is helping him pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter.

"Whenever we find a deserving person or someone we're trying to mentor or guide through the program we normally point them to palm beach state which they have a comprehensive program that allows them to get certified. I think Jahere would be the perfect candidate," Assistant Chief Keith Golden said.

Jahere graduates in December and Principal Mark Simmonds couldn't be prouder.

"He's just his own man he has his own plan, and he doesn't follow the norm," he said.

Robinson's plans are to finish school and get certified as a firefighter. Perhaps it was his destiny to be a firefighter.

