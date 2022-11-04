19 bulldogs stolen during Port St. Lucie home burglary

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Police in Port St. Lucie said burglars broke into a home Friday and stole 19 French bulldogs.

The break-in occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road.

Investigators said the burglars shattered a bedroom window and stole the bulldogs, valued at more than $100,000.

The incident occurred when the residents were not at home, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Police said the burglars left the home in a silver, four-door vehicle with front bumper damage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

