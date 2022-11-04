Fla. deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor's house seeking help, authorities said.

The neighbor called 911 and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Once deputies arrived at the home that the woman had fled, they found the bodies of the four people.

No further details were released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office about the ages, sex or relationships of the individuals.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that detectives believed "everyone was accounted for" and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
New Palm Beach County school named Dr. Joaquín García High School
Judge Elizabeth Scherer orders Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler (not shown) to sit...
‘You’re excused:’ Judge sends Parkland shooter’s defense attorneys away

Latest News

A for rent sign is posted on a building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt...
Study: Fla. rental prices remain overvalued; other states see relief
Groups holds 'hero's toast' for service members
Powerball jackpot hopefuls more likely to be attacked by shark, alligator
Feast of Little Italy takes over Abacoa Town Center this weekend