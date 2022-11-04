Parkland school shooter transferred to custody of Fla. Department of Corrections

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom for a...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom for a sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the first time since his arrest, convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is no longer in Broward Sheriff's Office custody.

Cruz was transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections on Friday morning, BSO spokesman Carey Codd told WPTV.

The 24-year-old mass murdered had been in BSO custody at the county jail since his arrest on Valentine's Day in 2018, when he killed 14 students and three faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he had previously been a student.

Cruz will initially be housed at one of four male reception centers in the state to be processed, tested and evaluated by health services before receiving a prison assignment.

Despite the wishes of his victims' family members, Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday. Judge Elizabeth Scherer had no choice but to impose the life sentence after a jury couldn't unanimously agree that he be executed for his crimes.

Cruz will likely be sent to one of the state's 60 correctional facilities for inmates who must be maintained within an armed perimeter or under direct, armed supervision when outside of a secure perimeter.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
New Palm Beach County school named Dr. Joaquín García High School
Judge Elizabeth Scherer orders Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler (not shown) to sit...
‘You’re excused:’ Judge sends Parkland shooter’s defense attorneys away

Latest News

Mayor’s Veterans Golf Classic to help South Florida veterans afford housing
Lake Worth Beach residents concerned about recent spike in utility bills
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years