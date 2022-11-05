Deputies search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured mother, child

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a mother and a child injured near West Palm Beach.

The crash occurred Friday at approximately 9:40 p.m. along Caribbean Boulevard.

Officials said a mother was pushing her child in a stroller when a vehicle traveling westbound on Caribean Boulevard struck the pedestrians.

The mother and the child were treated on-scene by medical personnel and then transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for additional treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, the unknown driver fled the scene. The vehicle has been identified as early 2000s, possibly 2005, silver Suzuki Grand Vitara similar to the one in the photo below.

A vehicle similar to the one involved in the hit-and-run crash
PBSO said the vehicle will have a passenger headline, front end and passenger side damages.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact Investigator Robert Stephan at 561-688-3400.

