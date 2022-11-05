FDLE issues missing child alert for Dayjja Jones of Jacksonville

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl who officials say was last seen in Jacksonville.

Dayjja Jones is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jones was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Shangri La Drive in Mayport, Jacksonville. She was wearing a blue floral dress.

Anyone who sees Dayjja Jones or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

