PBCFR: Good Samaritan helped find lost kayaker before dark

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A kayaker who was lost in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge Friday was located with the help of a good Samaritan, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

PBCFR received a 911 call from the kayaker who was unable to make it back to the dock.

Officials said units were dispatched to the lost kayaker who was trying to get back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge boat ramp.

Crews at the scene said a good Samaritan offered the use of his boat to start the search immediately rather than waiting for other agencies to assist.

The communications center helped guide the rescuers to the lost kayaker who made it back to the dock before dark.

The kayaker was not injured, PBCFR said.

