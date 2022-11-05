What is turning people to and away from the polls in Palm Beach County

The clock is ticking for people in Palm Beach County looking to vote early, as Sunday is the final day.

So far more than 100,000 people have cast that early ballot, but many are waiting until election day.

"I have not voted yet but I have every intention to vote," said voters like Shayla Adkins, who says she plans to vote early but is taking the time to do last-minute research on candidates.

"I have two young boys and so I'm looking for decisions that's going to impact our education system things of that nature," said Adkins.

As of Friday the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office reports 29% of eligible voters have cast their ballots and anticipate much more voters come election day.

"It feels low to me but I have checked us against Broward and Miami-Dade and we're ahead of Broward and Miami-Dade percentage wise," said Wendy Sartory-Link, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections. "I think we're going to have more election day voters, I think election day is going to be really busy."

One of those people planning on voting on election day, Jennings Taylor.

"I'm just excited to cast my vote get my opinion out there and see if I can get my representative elected and just be part of the process," he said.

Taylor said tradition is why he's waiting until election day and enjoys the excitement of the big day.

"It makes me feel like I did something, you know what I mean? Instead of mailing it in. It's pretty cool the place I go to. They usually have food out there it's like a little event," said Taylor. "It's important just to go vote out there whatever side you're on, just get your voice heard be counted."

For others, distrust in the election process has turned them away from voting all together.

"I don't feel like my vote is going to make a difference, to be honest," said Samantha Naime who doesn't plan to vote at all. "I'm just worried that the votes and the ballots will be tampered with, that they're going to be thrown out or they won't count so I don't feel like there's a point in me voting."

If you do plan on early voting, the last day is this Sunday.

