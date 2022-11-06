Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by his father, also named Johnny Kirk.(NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a missing toddler believed to have been abducted by his father.

One-year-old Johnny Kirk was last seen on Nov. 6 in Lovely, Kentucky, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is described to be 2 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and Ninja Turtle pants.

Johnny is believed to have been abducted by his father, also named Johnny Kirk.

Kirk is 25 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is described to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dirty dark blue shirt and dirty blue jeans.

Photos of Johnny or Kirk are not available at this time.

The two are believed to traveling in a cream-colored Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plates, number JNG4637.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom for a...
Parkland school shooter transferred to custody of Fla. Department of Corrections
FDLE: Missing child alert issued for Dayjja Jones canceled
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

Latest News

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
Ukraine warns of Russian ‘brutality’ in eastern region
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Officials say a lithium-ion battery, which is meant to power a micro-mobility device, caused...
Firefighters use rare rescue method to save 2 trapped in apartment