Deputies searching for missing man with autism last seen in West Palm Beach

Nov. 6, 2022
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Joshua White, 41, was last seen in West Palm Beach on Nov. 3.

Officials said White is autistic and requires insulin for his medical needs.

Anyone with any information about Joshua White is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.

