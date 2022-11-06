Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday.

Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six voting locations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Election officials are warning Florida residents to vote early if possible due to the possibility of bad weather on Election Day.

Anyone who has requested a mail-in ballot but hasn't mailed it in yet, election officials recommend that it be dropped off at an early voting location Sunday or at a supervisor of elections office before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Sunday, just over 31% of registered voters in Palm Beach County had already voted early.

In St. Lucie County, voter turnout was measured at just under 30%.

