Early voting ends today for Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Early voting will end on Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

In Martin, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended on Saturday, Nov. 5.

On Sunday, polls will be open at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six voting locations from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Election officials are warning Florida residents to vote early if possible due to the possibility of bad weather on Election Day, Nov. 8.

If you have requested a mail-in ballot but have not mailed it in yet, election officials ask that you drop it off at an early voting location Sunday or at a Supervisor of Elections Office before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Sunday, just over 31% of registered voters in Palm Beach County had already voted early.

In St. Lucie County, voter turnout was measured at just under 30%.

