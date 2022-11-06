Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of Monmouth Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found an elderly man and an elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds (s).

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the scene to investigate further. A preliminary investigation leads to the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

Both victims were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

