Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred Saturday, shortly before 4 p.m., at the Speedway Gas Station located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Deputies responded to the stabbing at the Good Samaritan Emergency Center, where the victim was taken after the incident, and learned the patient was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died upon arrival.

Investigators said the victim suffered stab wounds during the altercation with an unknown white/Hispanic man.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the scene to investigate the stabbing as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom for a...
Parkland school shooter transferred to custody of Fla. Department of Corrections
FDLE: Missing child alert issued for Dayjja Jones canceled
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

Latest News

Police seek public's help in identifying man who appears 'lost and disoriented'
Deputies searching for missing man with autism last seen in West Palm Beach
Early voting ends today for Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties
Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III takes a bow after sacking Clemson quarterback DJ...
Notre Dame beats No. 5 Clemson 35-14