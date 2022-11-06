Notre Dame beats No. 5 Clemson 35-14

Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III takes a bow after sacking Clemson quarterback DJ...
Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III takes a bow after sacking Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 5 Clemson 35-14.

It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018.

The loss ended a 14-game winning streak by the Tigers (8-1), the longest active streak among FBS teams.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pulled DJ Uiagalelei for a second straight game, but this time it backfired.

Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Morrison on his first pass. The Irish scored three plays later on Audric Estime's 2-yard run to make it 21-0.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom for a...
Parkland school shooter transferred to custody of Fla. Department of Corrections
FDLE: Missing child alert issued for Dayjja Jones canceled
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is tackled at the one yard line by Miami...
Travis throws 3 TDs to help FSU rout Miami 45-3
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) outruns the Texas A&M defense for a 60-yard...
Richardson scores 4 TDs as Florida beats Texas A&M 41-24
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on...
Free heart screening event to screen 500+ families in Saint Lucie County