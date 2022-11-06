Police seek public's help in identifying man who appears 'lost and disoriented'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Boynton Beach police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say appears to be lost and disoriented.

The man in the photo is currently at a Boynton Beach fire station with police and fire department personnel and is unable to provide his name or address.

Boynton Beach police trying to identify man.PNG
Police ask anyone who knows who the man is and can assist in getting him home safely to call Boynton Beach Police Department immediately at 561-732-8116.

