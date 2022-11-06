Seminoles back in top 25 after decisive win at Miami

Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the...
Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Florida State is back in the top 25.

The Seminoles (6-3) were ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.

Florida State has won back-to-back games in decisive fashion, dispatching Georgia Tech 41-16 at home and embarrassing rival Miami 45-3 Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Seminoles started the season 4-0, earning their way into the top 25 for the first time since the 2018 preseason poll. But they dropped out of the rankings after losses to Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Clemson in successive weeks.

Led by quarterback Jordan Travis from West Palm Beach, the Seminoles are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is tackled at the 1-yard line by Miami linebacker...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is tackled at the 1-yard line by Miami linebacker Keontra Smith during the first half Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Seminoles rank No. 16 nationally in total offense and No. 21 in total defense.

Florida State has three games remaining – at Syracuse next weekend before concluding its regular-season schedule at home against Louisiana and Florida.

