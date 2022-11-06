Vero Beach man arrested after threatening to harm deputies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A Vero Beach man was arrested Sunday after threatening to harm law enforcement officers, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a deputy was called to an apartment located at 1166 6th Avenue in reference to an ongoing noise complaint.

According to the sheriff's office, upon arrival at the scene, officers were confronted by a man named Brandon Mayerat. Deputies learned Mayerat threatened a neighbor earlier in the day when he was asked to turn his music down.

Officials said Mayerat made numerous threats of harm, including when officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by trying to have a dialog with the man.

Mayerat was arrested without further incident.

