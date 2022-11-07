Crist makes final pitch to voters during stop in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

During a campaign stop in Fort Pierce, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a last pitch for votes.

He parked his bus on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce and visited a local restaurant called the Swift Grill where he spoke to supporters.

Crist is looking for a good turnout in many Democratic areas.

Most polls have him trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis by more than 10 points, but there is no giving up in the Crist campaign.

A voter prepares to cast her ballot at an early voting site on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Miami....
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at an early voting site on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Miami. Midterm elections are on Nov. 8.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Decision 2022

"You show up and vote tomorrow," Crist said. "Keep the faith, we're going to shock the world tomorrow night, and it's going to be more fun than you have ever seen."

Crist toured multiple locations in the state Monday, starting in Brevard County then to Fort Pierce, Fort Lauderdale and finally Tampa before Election Day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Boynton Beach where he touted his record for the last four years and attacked President Joe Biden.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion with President...
Florida activates price gouging hotline as Nicole approaches
DeSantis touts record during campaign stop in Boynton Beach