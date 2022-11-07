DeSantis, Crist to campaign in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Just one day before Election Day, candidates on Monday are making their final pitch to voters.

Both gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist — will be in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Decision 2022

Early voting polls indicate DeSantis will win the race, but that's not stopping former Crist, the former governor of Florida, from making campaign stops on the Treasure Coast on Monday.

Crist will visit both Fort Pierce and Melbourne to meet with community leaders and local residents.

On Sunday, Crist spent the day in Boynton Beach at the Hester Community Center. It was a short meet and greet where the former governor and now Democratic challenger shook hands with supporters.

DeSantis spent the weekend on the west coast, campaigning in Sun City, Sarasota, and Fort Myers.

On Monday, DeSantis will make a stop in Boynton Beach, hoping to secure votes before voters head to the polls Tuesday.

"We're not a sanctuary state in Florida, and so that's why you've seen D.C., New York City, all this other stuff," DeSantis said over the weekend. "But you know, much of Martha's Vineyard is very wealthy. They're very outspoken about being a sanctuary jurisdiction. At least, they were very outspoken until recently."

"On day one of the new Crist administration, I'll sign an executive order protecting a women's right to choose," Crist said over the weekend. "Day one. It's that important."

On Election Day, DeSantis is planning to be in Tallahassee, while Crist will be in Tampa.

