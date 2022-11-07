DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami....
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole.

A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph or higher — are possible within 36 hours.

DeSantis said he issued the emergency order in an abundance of caution so that communities can prepare and families and businesses can create a plan and gather necessary resources in the event that Nicole gains in strength.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis said. "We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida."

Counties under a State of Emergency include:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Clay
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Duval
  • Flagler
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Nassau
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • St. Lucie
  • Sumter
  • Volusia

Currently, the storm is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane before it reaches the coast of Florida sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Regardless of intensity or exact path, residents are reminded to prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents and beach erosion. Wind gusts can be expected as soon as Tuesday.

