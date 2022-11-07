Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6500 block of Monmouth Road to conduct a welfare check about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found an elderly man and an elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

Both bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of deaths.

