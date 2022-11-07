How tonight’s Powerball drawing is setting records

Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022....
Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing climbed over a billion. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to climb gradually.

After having its 40th drawing in a row without a winner on Saturday, Powerball upped Monday’s jackpot to a record $1.9 billion. The previously largest U.S. lottery jackpot was the Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball drawing, which was worth $1.586 billion.

After each drawing without a winner, Powerball increases the jackpot. How much Powerball increases its jackpot is dependent on ticket sales.

The $1.9 billion jackpot figure is based on the winner choosing the annuity option. If the winner takes the lump sum, that person would win $929 million.

If no one wins Monday’s Powerball, it will mark the lottery’s longest streak of drawings without a winner.

Monday’s jackpot marks the fifth time in U.S. history a multi-state lottery has offered a jackpot over $1 billion.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

