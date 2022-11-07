Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole

A hurricane watch is now in effect Monday for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 495 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving northwest at 9 miles per hour.

The storm is now forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour as it nears the east coast of South Florida.

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are in Nicole's cone of uncertainty.

"Wednesday night around midnight, it's making landfall somewhere between Miami and the Space Coast," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Subtropical Storm Nicole, 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022.

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas

East Coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Lake Okeechobee

Altamaha Sound southward to Volusia/Brevard County Line

Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound to Hallandale Beach

It should be noted that WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists recommend that residents put their hurricane shutters up if the area they live in is under a hurricane watch.

Subtropical Storm Nicole, 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

The NHC said Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall said deteriorating weather conditions for South Florida will begin by Tuesday evening, with the worst weather on Wednesday and Thursday with numerous rain squalls across our viewing area.

WATCH: WPTV First Alert Weather forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Nov. 7, 2022

Flooding is possible on Wednesday with repeated rounds of heavy rainfall, along with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday or Wednesday night, according to the NHC.

"Worst of the weather, at this point, looks like Wednesday night into early Thursday morning," Hall said. "Not only will we see strong winds, but also the threat for some isolated tornadoes on Wednesday and Thursday."

On Thursday, winds will pick up to 30 to 40 miles per hour, and isolated tornadoes and flooding are possible. Along the coast, there will likely be high waves, beach erosion, and coastal flooding.

"Something else we'll have to watch is storm surge," Villanueva said. "We could see storm surge of anywhere from 2 to 5 feet."

Subtropical Storm Nicole, 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022.

Conditions will eventually improve by late Friday. The day will start out wet and windy, but we will dry out throughout the afternoon.

Scripps Only Content 2022