New 5K to help fund programs from Delray Beach to Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The inaugural Miles For A Mission 5K will be held on Nov. 19 at Keiser University in West Palm Beach.

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches is using the proceeds from the race to help programs they hope to support which include:

  • Alliance for Period Supplies at the Junior League of the Palm Beaches: Supplies young women with hygiene products
  • D.I.A.D. (Done In A Day): Assists with more than 20 organizations to help with projects that can be completed in a day
  • Eye & Ear Alert: Providing ear and eye screenings to preschoolers and young students
  • Kids In The Kitchen: Importance of living a healthy lifestyle through education, cooking demonstrations, and fitness workshops
  • Literacy & Creativity: Provides children ages 3 and older with educational and recreational activities that allow them to flourish, build self-esteem, and make connections
  • Mentorship: Helps build self-esteem and confidence in young people ages 12 to 22 by providing adult interaction, teaching life skills, instilling hope, and empowering the young in an effort to decrease the incidence of adult detention
  • Pink Palm: Supplying care packages filled with life's necessities for expectant mothers, homeless men and women, foster children, and children affected by the opioid crisis.

To participate in the Miles For A Mission 5K, it's $40 for adults and $10 for kids. Registration includes race t-shirts, finisher medals, and awards. To register, click here.

Race Day Schedule:

  • 6:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.: Race day registration and packet pickup
  • 8 a.m.: 5K start
  • 9 a.m.: Kids Dash
  • 9:10 a.m.: Awards ceremony

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches' 600 volunteers spend more than 3,000 hours a year working on causes in the Palm Beaches.

