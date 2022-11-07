Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and is expected to impact Florida over the coming days.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 555 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

The NHC said Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall said deteriorating weather conditions for South Florida will begin by Tuesday evening, with the worst weather on Wednesday and Thursday with numerous rain squalls across our viewing area.

Flooding is possible on Wednesday with repeated rounds of heavy rainfall, along with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday or Wednesday night, according to the NHC.

On Thursday, Hall said winds will pick up to 30 to 40 miles per hour, and isolated tornadoes and flooding are possible. Along the coast, there will likely be high waves, beach erosion, and coastal flooding.

Conditions will eventually improve by late Friday. The day will start out wet and windy, but we will dry out throughout the afternoon.

