After voting for DeSantis, Trump teases 'exciting' announcement

Former President Donald Trump stepped outside his voting precinct at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, briefly spoke to the media Tuesday and then revealed that he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis as he walked away.

Trump hinted at a "big night" for Republicans while speaking to a gaggle of media not far from his Mar-a-Lago Club home.

The 45th U.S. president was asked if he believed the candidates that he supported throughout the 2022 election season would win.

"I hope so," he said.

Trump spoke about what he believes are the greatest needs for the country – keeping taxes low, securing the U.S. border and being tough on crime.

He was then asked if he's going to announce another run at the White House during a news conference planned for the Tuesday after the election.

"I think Tuesday will be a very exciting day for a lot of people," Trump said.

As he walked away, a reporter asked if Trump voted for DeSantis, who is widely reported to be contemplating a presidential run in 2024.

"Yes, I did," Trump answered.

