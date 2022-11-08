Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

Due to Nicole's current track, many facilities will close.

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by the storm. The list below will be updated as more information becomes available.

Schools

All Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

Transportation

Tri-Rail service will be suspended Wednesday after the last northbound train departs from Miami Airport station at 3:30 p.m., arriving at Mangonia Park station at 5:10 p.m. and the last southbound train departs Mangonia Park station at 4:25 p.m. and arrives at Miami Airport station at 6:27 p.m. Service will remain suspended Thursday.

Zoo

Palm Beach Zoo will be closed Wednesday and reopens when deemed safe

Entertainment

Palm Beach Rotary Foundation Flags for Heroes event postponed - This event will be rescheduled for a date determined in the new year

Parks

Phipps Ocean Park and Seaview Park Tennis Centers will be closed Wednesday

Town Hall, Main Beach, and Phipps Ocean Parks will be closed to the public until further notice

PZB: Construction site visits will continue until Wednesday at noon

Recreation :

The Mandel Recreation Center will be closed on Wednesday

Palm Beach Par 3 and the Al Fresco restaurant will be closed Wednesday

