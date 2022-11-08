Day-by-day breakdown of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
South Florida and the Treasure Coast are expected to start feeling impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole as early as Tuesday evening.

Tuesday afternoon will be windy and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will increase throughout the evening, bringing with them rough beach and boating conditions, along with a threat for coastal flooding and beach erosion.

On Wednesday, numerous showers and storms are expected across our viewing area as the outer rain bands from Nicole start to move in. Within some of those rain squalls, we could see isolated tornadoes, strong wind gusts, and heavy downpours.

Tropical storm winds in excess of 40 miles per hour are possible as early as Wednesday morning, WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Hall said.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Nicole is expected to move onshore as a Category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds around 75 miles per hour. This is when we'll likely see the worst of the weather. Onshore winds could push ocean water onshore, resulting in storm surge.

Thursday afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms, along with strong winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday will be wet and windy to start the day, with slow clearing throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday, a cold front will move into the area and we could see a few showers and storms ahead of the front. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday, cooler, drier weather will filter in behind the front. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny and less humid.

