Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.
Police said a freight struck and killed a pedestrian on the FEC tracks.
Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the intersection, with Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Delray Beach police at the scene.
WATCH: Chopper 5 video of Delray Beach train incident
Train incident in Delray Beach
Police said there are road closures at Southeast 2nd Street, Southeast 4th Street, and Southeast 10th Street.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2022