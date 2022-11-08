Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say

Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said a freight struck and killed a pedestrian on the FEC tracks.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the intersection, with Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Delray Beach police at the scene.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of Delray Beach train incident

Train incident in Delray Beach

Police said there are road closures at Southeast 2nd Street, Southeast 4th Street, and Southeast 10th Street.

