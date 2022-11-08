Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said a freight struck and killed a pedestrian on the FEC tracks.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the intersection, with Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Delray Beach police at the scene.

Police said there are road closures at Southeast 2nd Street, Southeast 4th Street, and Southeast 10th Street.

