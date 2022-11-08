Ga. teen missing for 5 months reunited with family, deputies say

Authorities say 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones is safe and has been reunited with her family....
Authorities say 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones is safe and has been reunited with her family. She had been missing since June 14.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - A Georgia teen missing since June has been found safe and reunited with her family, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones was last seen June 14 at her residence on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, WANF reports. Deputies announced Monday she had been located by law enforcement.

“Jones’ disappearance continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” a news release stated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Jones, including the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and local law enforcement.

A reward was being offered for Jones’ safe return, but authorities have not said if that reward will be claimed by anyone.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing
FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in a midterm...
Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Election Day arrives with millions of ballots already cast and candidates making a last push...
Midterms: Balance of power at stake