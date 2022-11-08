Nicole shouldn't impact Election Day, elections supervisors say

After months of campaigning, the midterm election on Tuesday will draw out hundreds of thousands of voters across the country, including right here in South Florida.

While many Floridians are excited to vote, Subtropical Storm Nicole is also on the minds of a lot of people.

Local supervisors of elections told WPTV the weather shouldn't affect voting much on Tuesday as all polling locations will be open.

Two of the biggest races include governor of Florida between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, along with the U.S. Senate seat in Florida between incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida.

To make things run smoother, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said you can plan ahead by finding out which precinct you're in and where your polling location is before you head out the door.

"Everybody is ready. Poll workers are ready. Our staff is ready. We don’t want the voters to not come," Link said.

In the event that weather takes a turn for the worst, Link said plans are in place.

"Every voter would still have the opportunity to vote," Link said. "We would get something as close to their current location, if possible, in an extreme circumstance and we weren’t able to keep it open."

According to WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall, showers and storms from Subtropical Storm Nicole will increase throughout Tuesday evening, bringing rough beach and boating conditions, along with a threat for coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and run through 7 p.m.

All Palm Beach County public schools are closed Tuesday, as many schools serve as polling locations.

