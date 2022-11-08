Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents

Palm Beach County officials have issued evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier island as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The county will be opening emergency shelters on Wednesday at 7 a.m.," said Weinroth. "We are also opening a special needs shelter and those should pre-register."

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or early morning Thursday.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding preparations and evacuations for Tropical Storm Nicole should call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center call at (561) 712-6400.

To see if you're in Palm Beach County's evacuation zones A and B, click here.

To determine if you're in a flood a zone, click here.

