Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County officials have issued evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier island as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The county will be opening emergency shelters on Wednesday at 7 a.m.," said Weinroth. "We are also opening a special needs shelter and those should pre-register."

WATCH: Palm Beach County officials give Tropical Storm Nicole update

Palm Beach County issues evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or early morning Thursday.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding preparations and evacuations for Tropical Storm Nicole should call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center call at (561) 712-6400.

To see if you're in Palm Beach County's evacuation zones A and B, click here.

To determine if you're in a flood a zone, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
After voting for DeSantis, Trump teases 'exciting' announcement
St. Lucie County strongly encourages barrier island residents to evacuate
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm