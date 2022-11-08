Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday.

In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.

The School District of Palm Beach County is opening six school-based shelters starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday:

Independence Middle School

Palm Beach Gardens High School

Palm Beach Central High School

Park Vista High School

Lake Shore Middle School

Pahokee Middle-Senior High

"We have been watching Tropical Storm Nicole closely before making our decision to close schools," Burke said. "I will continue to work closely with emergency managers and make timely decisions in the best interest of our students and staff. I do not anticipate that the District will need to make up the two days I have designated that we will close this week."

School district employees will be notified by their supervisors if they need to report to work for storm-related support.

Burke said the school district is working closely with the Florida High School Athletic Association to determine make-up dates for football playoff games.

The rescheduling of all other athletic events will be determined on a school-by-school basis.

In addition to Palm Beach County, all public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

