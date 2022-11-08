Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday.

In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.

The School District of Palm Beach County is opening six school-based shelters starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Independence Middle School
  • Palm Beach Gardens High School
  • Palm Beach Central High School
  • Park Vista High School
  • Lake Shore Middle School
  • Pahokee Middle-Senior High

"We have been watching Tropical Storm Nicole closely before making our decision to close schools," Burke said. "I will continue to work closely with emergency managers and make timely decisions in the best interest of our students and staff. I do not anticipate that the District will need to make up the two days I have designated that we will close this week."

School district employees will be notified by their supervisors if they need to report to work for storm-related support.

Burke said the school district is working closely with the Florida High School Athletic Association to determine make-up dates for football playoff games.

The rescheduling of all other athletic events will be determined on a school-by-school basis.

In addition to Palm Beach County, all public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

Pam Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm
A selection of Powerball tickets are shown at the Route One Wine and Spirits liquor store,...
After 10-hour delay, Powerball announces numbers for drawing
Election Day 2022: Florida voters to choose governor, senator and more
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing