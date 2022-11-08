Pam Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.

Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

Shelters will open Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Independence Middle School

4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter



Palm Beach Gardens High School

4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens



Palm Beach Central High School

8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington



Park Vista High School

7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth



Lake Shore Middle School

425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade



Pahokee Middle-Senior High

850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Special needs shelter

Treasure Coast Elementary

8955 85th St., Sebastian



General population shelter

Freshman Learning Center

1507 19th St., Vero Beach



Animal shelter

Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -

1507 19th St., Vero Beach

The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.

