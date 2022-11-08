Pam Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.
Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide
Shelters will open Wednesday at 7 a.m.
Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY
- Independence Middle School
4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter
- Palm Beach Gardens High School
4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens
- Palm Beach Central High School
8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
- Park Vista High School
7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
- Lake Shore Middle School
425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade
- Pahokee Middle-Senior High
850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
- Special needs shelter
Treasure Coast Elementary
8955 85th St., Sebastian
- General population shelter
Freshman Learning Center
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
- Animal shelter
Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2022