Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes.

Detectives said Star Ulloa, 13, Savannah Dodd, 14, and Harlett Urbina, 12, were all last seen Monday, Nov. 7.

Dodd and Urbina were last seen around 8:30 p.m. at their home in the 800 block of 43 Street and Ulloa was last seen around 9 p.m. at her home in the 900 block of 38 Street.

According to police, the three girls coordinated a plan to run away from their homes.

Ulloa is described as 5 foot tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing yellow pants.

Dodd is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike sneakers.

Urbina is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case numbers 17813 (Ulloa), 17814 (Dodd), or 17815 (Urbina).

Scripps Only Content 2022