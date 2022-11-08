Residents of Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm

People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding.

In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The city put in a temporary fix to address the flooding – a Geotube that acts as a barrier from the Intracoastal Waterway. It lines the waterway to prevent the water from coming up and over the road and into people's homes.

Neighbors said it has been a helpful, temporary fix while the city works on a permanent seawall solution.

Some neighbors worry whether that Geotube will still do the job if a hurricane comes through at the same time as king tides or high tides.

A Geotube protects against flooding at the corner of Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach.

Steve Conway lives on Marine Way but at a little higher elevation.

"I'll have my cars in the garage," he said. "I'm not worried really about water entering the house, but the dogs will get walked and we'll continue our lives, but hopefully we won't lose electricity and have a different situation at the home, because these guys (dogs) get bored."

Conway said he's been fortunate when it comes to storms, but he's skeptical about the Geotube.

