St Lucie County prepares amidst hurricane watch

By Joel Lopez
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St Lucie County officials are working to figure out what shelters and emergency services will look like and urge residents not to dismiss the storm as it could be a Category 1 hurricane.

"I'd feel better if it's a 1, but you never know," said county resident Pedro Rodriguez. "Anything could happen. It could turn into a category 3, even a 2. You don't want to mess with it."

Rodriguez was filling up extra gas cans on Monday, saying it was time to prepare.

"It's better to get ready and have it even though you don't use it," said Rodriguez. "You still can always use the gas and food and everything else, because right now we're going shopping again."

County officials said they plan to meet with their emergency operations staff and other agencies on Tuesday to discuss storm plans and shelter openings, as some shelters are also polling locations.

"It is a little chaotic in trying to move the pieces around to make sure we're doing what we can to protect the safety and keep elections going and not disrupt the flow of the voting process for tomorrow," said county spokesman Eric Gill.

Public works staff has been out preparing drainage and staging pumps to redirect water as the area is under a hurricane watch.

"The storm surge is expected to be 3-5 feet, we are expecting," said Gill. "It is a full moon and king tide, so the water levels will be up, so we could see some isolated flooding in neighborhoods."

St Lucie County residents are asked to avoid cutting any trees or branches as crews may not be able to pick them up in time before the storm.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Latest News

NC man, flooded out of Airbnb during fishing trip, gets help from strangers
Tanker truck, FHP vehicle involved in crash on I-95 in Boca Raton
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Florida Atlantic running back Jonathan Wallace, right, pushes South Florida defensive back...
FAU, USF to meet annually under new AAC scheduling format
Here's how many FPL customers are without power