St Lucie County prepares amidst hurricane watch

St Lucie County officials are working to figure out what shelters and emergency services will look like and urge residents not to dismiss the storm as it could be a Category 1 hurricane.

"I'd feel better if it's a 1 but you never know," said county resident Pedro Rodriguez. "Anything could happen it could turn into a category 3, even a 2, you don't want to mess with it."

Rodriguez was filling up extra gas cans on Monday saying it was time to prepare.

"It's better to get ready and have it even though you don't use it. You still can always use the gas and food and everything else cause right now we're going shopping again," said Rodriguez.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

County officials said they plan to meet with their emergency operations staff and other agencies on Tuesday to discuss storm plans and shelter openings, as some shelters are also polling locations.

"It is a little chaotic in trying to move the pieces around to make sure we're doing what we can to protect the safety and keep elections going and not disrupt the flow of the voting process for tomorrow," said Eric Gill the St Lucie County Communications director.

Public work staff has been out preparing drainage and staging pumps to redirect water as the area is under a hurricane watch.

"The storm surge is expected to be 3-5 feet, we are expecting. It is a full moon and king tide so the water levels will be up so we could see some isolated flooding in neighborhoods," said Gill.

St Lucie County residents are asked to avoid cutting any trees or branches as crews may not be able to pick them up in time before the storm.

Scripps Only Content 2022