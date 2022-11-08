Subtropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen Tuesday as it approaches Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen on Tuesday as it pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the 4 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is located 400 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving northwest at 8 miles per hour.

All of Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Lake Okeechobee are under a hurricane watch — meaning hurricane conditions are possible in the next 48 hours — along with a tropical storm warning.

According to WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall, there is a severe weather and flash flooding threat for our viewing area on Wednesday and Thursday.

"You have today to get those last-minute storm preps in order before the storm's arrival," Hall said.

The NHC said Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

Nicole will then move across central and northern Florida and into southern Georgia on Thursday.

The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

"Models are coming into better agreement. A lot of them taking this more on a northerly path," Hall said. "Some of the models showing a path a little bit more toward Sebastian and Vero Beach. But there are still a couple of outliers that show a path a little bit more to the south."

Subtropical Storm Nicole, 4 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.

For our viewing area, Hall said showers and storms will increase throughout Tuesday evening, bringing rough beach and boating conditions, along with a threat for coastal flooding and beach erosion.

On Wednesday, numerous showers and storms are expected across the area as the outer rain bands from Nicole start to move in. Within some of those rain squalls, we could see isolated tornadoes, strong wind gusts, and heavy downpours.

Tropical storm winds in excess of 40 miles per hour are possible as early as Wednesday morning, Hall said.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Nicole is expected to move onshore as a Category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds around 75 miles per hour. Hall said this is when we'll likely see the worst of the weather. Onshore winds could push ocean water onshore, resulting in storm surge.

"Tropical storm conditions, winds over 40 miles per hour, expected as early as tomorrow morning," Hall said. "Maybe even hurricane-force winds by early Thursday morning, Wednesday night into Thursday morning."

Thursday afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms, along with strong winds.

Friday will be wet and windy to start the day, with slow clearing throughout the afternoon.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

