Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.

Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Shelters open at 7 a.m.

General population shelters

Independence Middle School

4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter

Palm Beach Gardens High School

4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Central High School

8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

Park Vista High School

7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth

Lake Shore Middle School

425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade

Pahokee Middle-Senior High

850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School

1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

Pet-friendly shelter West Boynton Recreation Center

6000 Northtree Blvd, Lake Worth, FL



ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Shelters open at 10 a.m.

General population shelters Westwood High School

1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce Treasure Coast High School

1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St Lucie

Special needs shelter Havert L. Fenn Center

2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce

MARTIN COUNTY

General population shelters Warfield Elementary School

15260 S. W. 150th St.Indiantown Port Salerno Elementary School

3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart, Jensen Beach High School

2875 NW Goldenrod Rd, Jensen Beach



Special needs shelter Anderson Middle School

7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Dr, Stuart

Pet-friendly shelter Willoughby Learning Center

5150 SE Willoughby Blvd, Stuart



INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Shelters open at 7 a.m.

Special needs shelter Treasure Coast Elementary

8955 85th St., Sebastian



General population shelter Freshman Learning Center

1507 19th St., Vero Beach



Animal shelter Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -

1507 19th St., Vero Beach

The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.

