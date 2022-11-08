Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.

Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

RELATED: Do You Live in an Evacuation Zone? | Shelter Locations

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:

PALM BEACH COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m.

  • General population shelters

Independence Middle School
4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter

Palm Beach Gardens High School
4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Central High School
8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

Park Vista High School
7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth

Lake Shore Middle School
425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade

Pahokee Middle-Senior High
850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School
1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

  • Pet-friendly shelter

    West Boynton Recreation Center
    6000 Northtree Blvd, Lake Worth, FL

ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Shelters open at 10 a.m.

  • General population shelters

    Westwood High School
    1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce

    Treasure Coast High School
    1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St Lucie

  • Special needs shelter

    Havert L. Fenn Center
    2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce

MARTIN COUNTY

  • General population shelters

    Warfield Elementary School
    15260 S. W. 150th St.Indiantown

    Port Salerno Elementary School
    3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart,

    Jensen Beach High School
    2875 NW Goldenrod Rd, Jensen Beach

  • Special needs shelter

    Anderson Middle School
    7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Dr, Stuart

  • Pet-friendly shelter

    Willoughby Learning Center
    5150 SE Willoughby Blvd, Stuart

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m.

  • Special needs shelter

    Treasure Coast Elementary
    8955 85th St., Sebastian

  • General population shelter

    Freshman Learning Center
    1507 19th St., Vero Beach

  • Animal shelter

    Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
    1507 19th St., Vero Beach

The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say

Latest News

Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches
After voting for DeSantis, Trump teases 'exciting' announcement
Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents
St. Lucie County strongly encourages barrier island residents to evacuate