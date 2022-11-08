Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.

Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:

PALM BEACH COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m.

  • Independence Middle School
    4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter
  • Palm Beach Gardens High School
    4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens
  • Palm Beach Central High School
    8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
  • Park Vista High School
    7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
  • Lake Shore Middle School
    425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade
  • Pahokee Middle-Senior High
    850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee
  • Dr. Mary LcLeod Bethune Elementary School
    1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Shelters open at 10 a.m.

  • General population shelters

    Westwood High School
    1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce

    Treasure Coast High School
    1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St Lucie

  • Special needs shelter

    Havert L. Fenn Center
    2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m

  • Special needs shelter

    Treasure Coast Elementary
    8955 85th St., Sebastian

  • General population shelter

    Freshman Learning Center
    1507 19th St., Vero Beach

  • Animal shelter

    Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
    1507 19th St., Vero Beach

The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.

