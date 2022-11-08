Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.
Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide
Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m.
- Independence Middle School
4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter
- Palm Beach Gardens High School
4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens
- Palm Beach Central High School
8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
- Park Vista High School
7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
- Lake Shore Middle School
425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade
- Pahokee Middle-Senior High
850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee
- Dr. Mary LcLeod Bethune Elementary School
1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Shelters open at 10 a.m.
General population shelters
Westwood High School
1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce
Treasure Coast High School
1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St Lucie
Special needs shelter
Havert L. Fenn Center
2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m
Special needs shelter
Treasure Coast Elementary
8955 85th St., Sebastian
General population shelter
Freshman Learning Center
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
Animal shelter
Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2022