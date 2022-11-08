Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations.

County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

Martin County leaders are asking residents to prepare for the possibility of Category 1 hurricane-force winds and the potential for storm surge water levels to rise by 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
After voting for DeSantis, Trump teases 'exciting' announcement
Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents
St. Lucie County strongly encourages barrier island residents to evacuate