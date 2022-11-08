Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations.
County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.
Martin County leaders are asking residents to prepare for the possibility of Category 1 hurricane-force winds and the potential for storm surge water levels to rise by 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels.
