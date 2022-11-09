AP: Jared Moskowitz wins Ted Deutch’s vacated seat for Congressional District 23

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Democrat Jared Moskowitz will replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

Moskowitz defeated Republican Joe Budd, along with no-party candidates Christine Scott and Mark Napier in Tuesday night's election.

Moskowitz was a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2019.

He resigned his seat in 2019 to become Florida Emergency Management director and recently sat on the Broward County Commission.

The 23rd district covers much of northern Broward County and Boca Raton in Palm Beach County.

Moskowitz will begin his new role in 2023.

