AP: Mast wins re-election to Congressional District 21
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATCH WPTV'S LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE:
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won re-election for Florida Congressional District 21, which represents St. Lucie, Martin and portions of northern Palm Beach County.
Mast easily defeated Democratic challenger Corinna Balderramos Robinson, garnering about 64% of the vote as of 9 p.m.
He has been the representative of this area of Florida since 2017.
>> Related: Real-time election results
Scripps Only Content 2022