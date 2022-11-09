AP: Mast wins re-election to Congressional District 21

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE:

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won re-election for Florida Congressional District 21, which represents St. Lucie, Martin and portions of northern Palm Beach County.

Mast easily defeated Democratic challenger Corinna Balderramos Robinson, garnering about 64% of the vote as of 9 p.m.

He has been the representative of this area of Florida since 2017.

