AP: Mast wins re-election to Congressional District 21

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is testifying. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won re-election for Florida Congressional District 21, which represents St. Lucie, Martin and portions of northern Palm Beach County.

Mast easily defeated Democratic challenger Corinna Balderramos Robinson, garnering about 64% of the vote as of 9 p.m.

He has been the representative of this area of Florida since 2017.

