Cherfilus-McCormick wins re-election to 20th Congressional District

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, second right, is flanked by her husband Corlie McCormick, right, and her two children, as she speaks to the press and supporters at an election night party following a special election, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the special election to fill Florida's 20th Congressional District seat, left vacant after Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died last April of pancreatic cancer.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 20th Congressional District, easily defeating Republican challenger Drew-Montez Clark.

Cherfilus-McCormick collected 72% of the votes compared toDrew-Montez Clark's 28%.

This is Cherfilus-McCormick's first full term in the House after being elected to Congress in a special session held in January of this yearfollowing the death of Democratic U.S. Rep.Alcee Hastings.

Florida's 20th Congressional District covers western Palm Beach County, Riviera Beach and areas of northern Broward County.

