Cherfilus-McCormick wins re-election to 20th Congressional District

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 20th Congressional District, easily defeating Republican challenger Drew-Montez Clark.

Cherfilus-McCormick collected 72% of the votes compared toDrew-Montez Clark's 28%.

This is Cherfilus-McCormick's first full term in the House after being elected to Congress in a special session held in January of this yearfollowing the death of Democratic U.S. Rep.Alcee Hastings.

Florida's 20th Congressional District covers western Palm Beach County, Riviera Beach and areas of northern Broward County.

